FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 665
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EURUSD
EURUSD
That's what I call a clear top. :)
If I see a signal to enter the market, I open an order, place a trailing stop. And so until the signal disappears.
Something about my quotes stopped at 8:00 on the terminal.
A 12-minute hole. What the hell does that mean?
Something about my quotes stopped at 8:00 on the terminal.
news on the pound today, what's the thinking ?
entry, TP ?