server:
Good thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12342
So Renee, tell me which of the things mentioned in that thread are in the mt)
stranger:


He won't give you a link, will he?)

What's the link for? You don't know how to calculate it anyway.

I don't know whether he got out of it or not.

If you did, kudos and respect.

 
_new-rena:
I think you can't tell anything by the ticks and in the glass.

I think any story, especially a teak one, you have to collect it yourself, so you can be more sure, there are some people who are seriously engaged in history

stranger:
so, renee, tell me what of the things mentioned in that thread are in mt)
it's a straightforward approach. volume accumulation is a number. you have to apply it correctly - that's the point, and to do that you have to understand where it came from.
server:

I've tried to use a strategy based on volumes. i can double in 5-10 minutes and get out as fast, or rather be taken out. When i started to deal more deeply with volumes, it turned out that TFs 1,5,15,30,60,240 are not suitable for trading.
server:

Новая функция расширяет возможности написания скальперских торговых роботов. Функция OnTick не является обработчиком каждого тика, она уведомляет эксперта об изменениях на рынке. Изменения могут быть пакетными: в терминал может одновременно прийти несколько тиков, но функция OnTick будет вызвана лишь один раз для уведомления эксперта о последнем состоянии рынка. Функция CopyTicks позволяет получать и анализировать все пришедшие тики.
int  CopyTicks(
   const string      symbol_name,           // имя символа
   MqlTick           &ticks_array[],        // массив, в который будут помещены тики
   uint              flags=COPY_TICKS_ALL,  // флаг, определяющий тип получаемых тиков
   ulong             from=0,                // дата, начиная с которой получаются тики, указывается в миллисекундах с 01.01.1970
   uint              count=0                // количество последних тиков, которые необходимо получить
   );
Тики можно запросить по дате, указав значение from, или по количеству, указав значение count. Если ни один из параметров не указан, передаются все доступных тики, но не более 2000. Также тики можно запрашивать по типу при помощи параметра flags. Доступные значения:

Or download this.

.

 
pako:

The calculations there are unambiguous and surprises happen, just like in life.)
I don't know if I got out of it or if I did - respect respect.)
 
_new-rena:
The same way you can do it from scratch, without any.
stranger:
Yeah, like in a casino, huh? )))

There's no risk involved - a 100% loss is inevitable.

