FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 21
Good thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12342
He won't give you a link, will he?)
What's the link for? You don't know how to calculate it anyway.
I don't know whether he got out of it or not.
If you did, kudos and respect.
I think you can't tell anything by the ticks and in the glass.
I think any story, especially a teak one, you have to collect it yourself, so you can be more sure, there are some people who are seriously engaged in history
so, renee, tell me what of the things mentioned in that thread are in mt)
Or download this.
I've tried a strategy based on volume on ticks. you can double in 5-10 minutes and you can also get out quickly, or more accurately, you'll be taken out.
You can do it without any bullshit.
Yeah, like in a casino, huh? )))
There's no risk involved - a 100% loss is inevitable.