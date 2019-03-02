FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1338
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well you tell me about the protracted correction - seriously and for a long time. )))))))))
He should go into politics, such people are even more welcome there)))
it's to be feared))))
no profit without the missiles... I thought it would go further, but it didn't... or rather the bot. I hope he's right...
It's just to get the plates smoked in time.
you know,i'm gonna take a month and let it go. it's getting kind of boring,to say the least........
with a statue like that, it's not too scary....
Why so?
Too much focus on forex lately, there are other goals and objectives in this world.