FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1251
sideways ))))
deposit purgatory).
Many climb the fence at the moments of high volatility, for the deposit melts, but the same story continues in the flat). I wonder - what remains?
what was that?
just went from 1.089 to 1.093 in a minute
multiply by a factor of 50. in forex this can also happen. look at the USDCHF on Jan 15....
and what's going on now .....
if there wasn't one, it wouldn't be interesting at all. A discussion about what's going on here is about to start. Let's watch....
Are you gentlemen still chasing fleas?
No ))) We were holding our breath waiting for the cool guy with the steute to arrive ))))