FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1144
It's never too late to make a signal! I mean, to monitor it, if only there were something!)
For the sake of sport, scored over 100% for March:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/86197
The teacher decreased the drawdown from 39 to 38.7% yesterday. Probably forgot to remove the lock.... When will he close his sell on the bottom now, I don't know...
Fleas are not catching, I take it...
and more trending (not trending) ...
I'm telling you, to the reservation...
Don't forget that with such a fast rise, the price can just as quickly go back up, now the medium-term buyers will be kicked out, otherwise it will be a great present
It's already started. )
Have fun today))) And it could be like this for a long time)
Something like that for today:
Something like that for today: