FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1144

[Deleted]  
chepikds:

It's never too late to make a signal! I mean, to monitor it, if only there were something!)

For the sake of sport, scored over 100% for March:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/86197

The teacher decreased the drawdown from 39 to 38.7% yesterday. Probably forgot to remove the lock.... When will he close his sell on the bottom now, I don't know...

Fleas are not catching, I take it...

 
_new-rena:

Everyone catches fleas, even Strange sometimes, I guess.
 

and more trending (not trending) ...

I'm telling you, to the reservation...


 
_new-rena:

Don't forget with such a fast rise, the price can just as quickly go back, now the buy-sellers of mid-term will be beaten out, otherwise it will be a great present
 
Spekul:
It has already started. )
 
tol64:
It's already started. )
And the price is already 2/3 of the way up, it's good to see such volatility))
 
Spekul:
Have fun today))) And it could be like this for a long time)

 

Something like that for today:


 
chepikds:

Something like that for today:


draw overlows and then only upwards
 
eurapadla...
