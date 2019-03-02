FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1084

I'd like to get the audi off:

if we don't get scooped up....

Lesorub:

I gave you the whole layout of the collo-puts. there are no fish there. the only useful thing about these reports is that one can understand - what kind of market is FOREX. all forecasts and achieved goals are a coincidence.
 
_new-rena:
Maybe it is not. Maybe it's like in the case of analysts - may come to one coloput (up) may come to another (down). :-D

Nevertheless Koloput dashingly guesses the future movements of the pound. Could be a coincidence :-D
Take the report and overlay on yesterday's data, no predictions for tomorrow. this is 100% will work. IMHO.
 
That makes me very happy))))

 
Just overlaying something somewhere is of course of no use. )))
 
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

 
You're really trolling here = )
 
Yeah, me too (it's not a waste of money).

I'm not arguing, trade as you see fit and right. IMHO

