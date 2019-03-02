FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1084
I'd like to get the audi off:
if we don't get scooped up....
I gave you a full breakdown of the collo-paths. there are no fish there. the only useful thing about these reports is that you can understand what kind of market the FOREX is.
Nevertheless Koloput dashingly guesses the future movements of the pound. Could be a coincidence :-D
Maybe not. Maybe it's like with analysts - may come to one coloput(up) may come to another(down). :-D
That makes me very happy))))
take the report and overlay it on yesterday's data, with no forecast for tomorrow. this is what will 100% work. IMHO.
It's no use just putting something on somewhere, of course. )))
You don't say. You can't call this a coincidence))))
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
You're really trolling here = )
Yeah, me too (it's not a waste of money).
I'm not arguing, trade as you see fit and right. IMHO