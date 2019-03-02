FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1065

_new-rena:

I asked for a screenshot today. would you at least show it?

and i personally said, and before the move, the eu, the audi and the pound are salted or not?

i gave you the picture three times too =)
 
stranger:
If they haven't "analysed" anything from derivatives trading, I don't know what they've been taught. Maybe they should start again with potatoes?)))
you, man, what's up with the e-.... about derivatives? there's, like, 2.5 volume of what follows a trillion. and there's no need to ptu without training.
Myth63:
They need to hang out with us for at least a year, then they won't ask for pictures and will understand.
 
iIDLERr:
you, uncle, wha.... about derivatives? there's, like, 2.5 volume of what follows a trillion. and there's no need to ptu without preparation.
Well, tell me what is the trading volume on options now from the underlying asset on the same pound?)
 
stranger:
Is there anything else to smoke?
 
tol64:
It unambiguously answers only the questions "Where?", "By whom?" and "When? But "cool" is not the answer. It doesn't answer the question "How?". )))
Well, the report was internal. I can't say everything.
 
stranger:
I join the question. You could ask for help from the hall from LSU alumni. )))
 
stranger:
5-10%
 
iIDLERr:
The report was internal. I can't tell you everything.
Then we cannot just take our word for it. We will rely solely on our own research and experience.
tol64:
that's right=)
