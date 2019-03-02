FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 251
Why is everyone suddenly rushing to buy the eu?))) Do you want to go below 1.10?)))
Sensei, by the way, pulled up a 5% pall.
Nope. Are the values similar?
On the monthly chart of the yen we have a pattern AB=CD. So we can go into a wild pullback.
once on the monthly, will you keep a minimum of 2-3 months of the deal?
far, at least for 3-20 days ;)).
I have a real deal (in paper). I bought during the collapse of the rouble. It was the mood. I am now looking forward to the long term.
eh overslept the sale on the pound, inconvenient time zone))...Stranger, thanks for the material posted earlier on the laughs. THANKS A LOT!
So why did you oversleep, it was on sale for three days, from Wednesday to Friday?)
Euro can be bought just at correctional level worth, hello everyone!