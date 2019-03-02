FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 251

New comment
 
stranger:

Why is everyone suddenly rushing to buy the eu?))) Do you want to go below 1.10?)))

Sensei, by the way, pulled up a 5% pall.

On themonthly chart of the yen we have a pattern AB=CD. So we can go into a wild pullback.

Or the next target is 1.08.
[Deleted]  
Real started up quite well... I've been sitting on nails the whole day - the software glitches there (rules), then there.... + 45%, good for the first day...
[Deleted]  
Luckhuman:
Nope. Are the values similar?
Yeah, there's something close - +/- 50%
 
mmmoguschiy:
On the monthly chart of the yen we have a pattern AB=CD. So we can go into a wild pullback.

Or the next target is 1.08

once on the monthly, will you keep a minimum of 2-3 months of the deal?

far, at least for 3-20 days ;)).

 
costy_:

once on a monthly basis, will you keep a minimum 2-3 month deal?

far away, at least for 3-20 days ;)).

I have a real deal (in paper). I bought during the collapse of the rouble. I bought during the ruble collapse. I am now looking forward to the long term.
 
mmmoguschiy:
I have a real deal (in paper). I bought during the collapse of the rouble. It was the mood. I am now looking forward to the long term.
The stock is not liquid for a long time. and there is nothing to keep it for. what are you counting on, who moves the microelectronics?
 
eh overslept the sale on the pound, inconvenient time zone))...Stranger, thanks for the material posted earlier on laughs. THANK YOU SO MUCH!
 
Evgen-ya1:
eh overslept the sale on the pound, inconvenient time zone))...Stranger, thanks for the material posted earlier on the laughs. THANKS A LOT!
So why did you oversleep, it was given three days to sell, Wednesday to Friday?)
 
stranger:
So why did you oversleep, it was on sale for three days, from Wednesday to Friday?)
I was selling then... it was just that Monday was a slow day in terms of serving and it only kicked off at night ours.
 
Evgen-ya1:
eh overslept the sell on the pound, inconvenient time zone)))...Stranger, thanks for the material posted earlier on the laughs. THANKS A LOT!

Euro can be bought just at correctional level worth, hello everyone!

1...244245246247248249250251252253254255256257258...2119
New comment