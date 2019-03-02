FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 828
Anyway, at 1.11, maybe I'll buy it. Fuck it.
Chiff's already trying to sail into the void.
i wrote yesterday that for fun =) i'll change it to cent and try it then =) but now it's fun =) i got 100$ for fun =) i'm working out what i need, just keep the history on pamm for ever =)
if we don't get picked off sooner...
i wrote yesterday that for fun =) i'll change it to cent and try it then =) but now it's fun =) i got 100$ for fun =) i work out what i need. just keep the history on pamm for ever =)
i wrote a wish on the pound yesterday=) and wrote that i sold this morning in 2 orders was but only caught 1. and then we'll see. i closed the half from the sale.
I assume gold can be bought to 1222.20 ...
Story
Well, with 100 quid there's no other way - it's either overload or bust)))
Ha) Duck with 10 should be able to...
Where did you lose Strange?
I had a strong signal in the sell on February 9 (this is Forex, baby), so I was sitting - baikals ))))
I closed the sell at 1226 (do their filters cut the last pips)