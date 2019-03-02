FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 133
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see.
I'd like to see some drawings on the Eurochain.) I don't pound it.)
Love the Euro... How I've been waiting for you below..... to buy .
Thank you !
Touma will be there, he will. I'm working on it...
Thank you !
I remember HIM!!!
Check out the kiwi please, it would be so tempting to get it from 77 by eye)
That's all I can do for you ))))
Are they really going to jump right in and buy from the current ones?
Thank you !
Don't trust anyone.
Just the price and the time.
Don't trust anyone.
Just the price. and the time.
I'm going to sleep :-)
Thank you!
It's a start. I have shown you the predictions that I have made from prices, but the volumes are not as accurate as on the CME and more heuristic (calculated by formulas). I would like to see what would happen if you take them out of the exchange..... On forex the market makers spoil the whole thing... On CME they are visible and can be discarded, so I hope very, very much for a positive result.
I'll get sober and we'll chat in private. OK?
I'll get sober and we'll chat in private. OK?
That's all I can do for you )))
Here we go, the bulls got the candy, the news came out in favor of the quid, Friday's fixing and the price went up
Next week we're expecting a low update, for the pound I'm thinking up to 1.50