FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 586

New comment
 
stranger:
Yes, 50 to 53 is a flea.
Is 55 or 57 off?
 
stranger:
Yes, 50 to 53 is a flea.
OK, we'll do 77 p. on it by tonight (we'll try, at least...)
 
wild_hedgehog:
55 or 57 cancelled?
I say what I see in the morning and evening. I don't see the future, I don't know.
 
Lesorub:
OK, we'll do 77 p. on it by tonight (we'll try, at least...)
The teacher is calm, tell HIM that it is just a flea and that everything will get better and the trend will continue, in general, as it has always been
 
stranger:
The teacher is calm, tell HIM that it is just a flea and that things will get better and the trend will continue, basically what it has always been
not fleas but a price fixing by Puppet for later scamming, TR 5051
[Deleted]  
ideally close the week at the opening....
 
 
Lesorub:
Not fleas, it's the Doll's Price Pursuit for subsequent throwing, TR 5051
You tell Sensei to come out, we won't beat him)))
 

the baffle is here:


 
Myth63:
Ideally close the week at the opening....

I see a strategy: Playing all positions against the dollar!? )

(Mythical, write a comment.)

1...579580581582583584585586587588589590591592593...2119
New comment