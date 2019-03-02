FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 544
Heh=) that's how it turned out =)
big arrows, small arrows with dashes ;))
well, and the opening prices, not to draw ).
oh that's a pip...
Yesterday my son showed a programme called JEEN on his smartphone. The idea is that if you guess any character from the chupacabra to Bill Gates, he will guess from the leading questions. One rule=) answer honestly=)
I'd advise... I tried to fool him for two hours yesterday, everyone guessed this shaitan=)
akinator free that's what it's called
I see you're sharing the profits of '15.)
Are you still catching fleas?
Minute chart. Just before market close I opened a position so that when the market opens I have already earned
Speculators are sprinkling sales.
Don't confuse the immature minds of teenagers, they are in a trend).
They takeincomprehensible drawings as abstractionism, at best they only accept charts from MT with beautiful turkeys, preferably with arrows))))
Drawing is adapted to the target audience - circles and index lines are available ))).