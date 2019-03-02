FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 463
Well I have about 109 too +- but the slab could be 114.70-115.30 and 113.60 +- 20
and tell me what happened that we go without kickbacks? =)
Sales have happened))) Well, something will come up the other day))))
Eidler's gone, he's probably bagging dough)))
hehe =) all trades closed on the signal =) and in profit =)
will have to dock this weekend =)
I'll close my purchases and leave the sales.
Aren't you and the Teacher from the same monastery?))
there's another 200-250 pips up from your bids, no? the top one will do that for sure.