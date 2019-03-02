FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1225
children, children... there's a war going on in europe, draghi is going to print money. where to?
It's not quite clear. For example, right now there are more sellers than buyers. Where does the price go? Up - to the leveling off. Is that it? And it will go up until they level off? Will they keep pushing the bears until they win?
About the short-term forecast, yeah:
And by the way, can I get a walkie-talkie?
Fuck the software, order your brains off the internet.
We go against the sellers if we have managed to calculate the right numbers.
The short term is more than one day...
I've already sent you the report from the program, and it looks like I made a big mistake.
Go herd your flocks, stable boy!!! You'd better tell me something useful!!!?
Bro! i tell people when i'm not lazy. and i've been on the forum for 5 years and no one knows who you are.
I don't know what you were suggesting there and for how many years, but what exactly did you suggest to me in this case? Nothing but insults!
Ok. I've laid out the strategy. Where do you get the data and how? The data on yesterday's contracts from CME? I've read the MT5 and downloaded the programs, but so far I haven't got anything specific. A couple of dashes at the top and bottom that stayed at the same levels all week. Tried to break through to the top but without success. Now I understand we are going to the lower one - to the area of 1.07.
But these lines do not predict the day! As for you, I understand that you trade intraday! There's also TST with some bullshit numbers!
Good. You've laid out the strategy. Where do you get the data and how? Yesterday's contract data from CME? I've read the MT5 and downloaded the programs, but so far I haven't got anything specific. A couple of dashes at the top and bottom that stayed at the same levels all week. Tried to break through to the top but without success. Now I understand we are going to the bottom - to the area of 1.07.
I do not use indicators. The data comes from open orders - it's equity. The main thing - sell at the top, buy at the bottom.
But you can't make a prediction for the day based on these lines!!! And you, as I understand it, trade intraday! There's also some TST, but it has some outrageous figures!!!