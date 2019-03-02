FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1225

iIDLERr:
children, children... there's a war going on in europe, draghi is going to print money. where to?
Printing money? They are buying some bonds in euros if I am not mistaken. That is, in fact, creating a surplus of currency. An imbalance of supply over demand. So they devalue it. Which way? It's supposed to go down. But no - up.
 
mmmoguschiy:
It's not quite clear. For example, right now there are more sellers than buyers. Where does the price go? Up - to the leveling off. Is that it? And it will go up until they level off? Will they keep pushing the bears until they win?

About the short-term forecast, yeah:

iIDLERr:
mmmoguschiy:
It is not quite clear. For example, right now there are more sellers than buyers. Where the price goes? Up - until it flattens out. Is that it? And it will go up until they level off? Will they keep pushing the bears until they win?

About the short-term forecast - I don't know:

And by the way, can I get a walkthrough, too?

We go against the sellers if we have managed to calculate the right numbers.

The short term is more than one day...

I've already sent you the report from the program, and it looks like I made a big mistake.

 
mmmoguschiy:
_new-rena:

We go against the sellers if we manage to calculate the right numbers.

The short term is more than one day...

I've already written my report, and it looks like I've made a big mistake.

Ok. I've laid out the strategy. Where do you get the data and how? The data on yesterday's contracts from CME? I've read the MT5 and downloaded the programs, but so far I haven't got anything specific. A couple of dashes at the top and bottom that stayed at the same levels all week. Tried to break through to the top but without success. Now I understand we are going to the lower one - to the area of 1.07.

But these lines do not predict the day! As for you, I understand that you trade intraday! There's also TST with some bullshit numbers!

mmmoguschiy:
Good. You've laid out the strategy. Where do you get the data and how? Yesterday's contract data from CME? I've read the MT5 and downloaded the programs, but so far I haven't got anything specific. A couple of dashes at the top and bottom that stayed at the same levels all week. Tried to break through to the top but without success. Now I understand we are going to the bottom - to the area of 1.07.
I do not use the indicators. The data appears from the open orders - it is the equity. The main thing - sell on the top, buy on the bottom.
 
_new-rena:
I do not use indicators. The data comes from open orders - it's equity. The main thing - sell at the top, buy at the bottom.
Where do we get these open orders? Are you connected to the commodity feed? Do you want to make a deal?
mmmoguschiy:

But you can't make a prediction for the day based on these lines!!! And you, as I understand it, trade intraday! There's also some TST, but it has some outrageous figures!!!

i have not looked at it!
