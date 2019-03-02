FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 406
4630-47
1.5680-57
like this...
So why are you shouting for two figures?))) Yen is up 107.
The teacher can't hear, he would yell now, he's over-fulfilling the plan, but I don't know when, it was -18% in the evening, I looked at -20 in the morning...
Well, there's a depot to prepare, maybe...
You see, the transfers go back and forth for weeks.
but here, like Rena, you can get 300% easy...
I'm not sure, but I'll try:
Audi stopped in front of an abyss of 144 pips=) on the move or mush ???
Why not a quid?
Nah, we need to get the pound all the way in.
and two pairs at the check, it'll go fast there...
The pound has moved into boo, the baxoyen has sold out, gone.
Who is going to fight EURAUD?
I'm selling the gold:
KUKL has already ditched the gold buyers...
only they don't know it yet
the reality is going to be pretty harsh...
and doomsday is at hand
TR 1111