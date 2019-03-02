FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 406

stranger:

4630-47

1.5680-57

like this...
 
Lesorub:
like this...

So why are you shouting for two figures?))) Yen is up 107.

The teacher can't hear, he would yell now, he's over-fulfilling the plan, but I don't know when, it was -18% in the evening, I looked at -20 in the morning...

 
stranger:

Well, there's a depot to prepare, maybe...

You see, the transfers go back and forth for weeks.

but here, like Rena, you can get 300% easy...

I'm not sure, but I'll try:


 
Lesorub:

Why not the Bucks?
Audi stopped in front of an abyss of 144 pips=) on the move or mush ???

 
stranger:
Why not a quid?

Nah, we need to get the pound all the way in.

and two pairs at the check, it'll go fast there...

 
Pound moved to boo, bucksoyen sold, gone.
 
stranger:
The pound has moved into boo, the baxoyen has sold out, gone.

Who is going to fight EURAUD?


 

I'm selling the gold:

 

KUKL has already ditched the gold buyers...

only they don't know it yet

the reality is going to be pretty harsh...

and doomsday is at hand

TR 1111

