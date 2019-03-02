FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 757
Don't get distracted by me. Keep broadcasting! (I'll read it modestly, sorry I jumped out - let it be the last time)
Sensei, I'm keeping your pound forecast.)
I don't know what to do with it though, maybe print it out on toilet paper...
Huh? Father! You're also eating and pooping (((( (and we thought you were the Holy Ghost)
and i drink and smoke occasionally))))
go check if your partner's burned? )))
(doppelgänger) do you want one? (i'm about to sell and drop again)))) the pound is yours)))))
did he grow?
Well, if five figures is not a rise, then no)
