FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 648

New comment
 

Anyway, that's about it:

 
stranger:

Anyway, that's about it:

Even the hep isn't forgotten.)

Thank you.

 
wild_hedgehog:

even the hep is not forgotten).

Thank you.

Nah, it's just hands shaking)))
 
stranger:

Anyway, that's about it:

What were we discussing then?
 
 
 
Speculator_:
At 5350 my son's support. and at 55-56 waiting for us
 
Alexey:
What were we discussing then?
I didn't discuss anything)
 
stranger:
At 5350, support is my son. And at 55-56, they're waiting for us.
I don't understand anything about supports and resistances. You're probably drawing them from a torch.
 
By baxocif is a very good place to pickle.
1...641642643644645646647648649650651652653654655...2119
New comment