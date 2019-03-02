FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 111

New comment
 

In general, with cycles it's like this. The most important

84, 60, 50, 30, 20, 20, 15, 10, 7, 5 (smallest full), (6, 3), 1. Years.

upd is by Ded.

 
Silent:

In general, with cycles it's like this. The most important

84, 60, 50, 30, 20, 20, 15, 10, 7, 5 (smallest full), (6, 3), 1. Years.

upd is by Ded.

I don't know what's up with your euro, I'm watching and trading the pound)))
 
Have another drink )))) I propose a toast to the pound )))
 
stranger:
I don't know what's up with your euro, I'm watching and trading the pound)))

I just watch :-)


 
artikul:
Have another drink )))) I propose a toast to the pound )))
All set. To the pound with a stop :-)
 

Oil company goes bankrupt for the first time in the US due to falling prices

The case of WBH Energy raises fears that falling oil prices could force more firms out of the business.

US shale oil and gas company WBH Energy has filed for bankruptcy amid a sharp fall in globaloil prices.

Texas-based WBH Energy is $50 million in debt as a result offalling crude oil prices in recent months, according to a report by NHK television.

The WBH Energy case reinforces fears that falling oil prices around the world could force more firms out of the business.

WBH Energy is the first shale oil company to go bankrupt due to recent developments in the global oil market.

That's it, there's going to be a U-turn soon))

 

Who has children, if not, ask someone else. Up to the age of nine or ten.

Draw daily quotes on a piece of paper and ask them to go on. You'll learn a lot of interesting things


 
Stay on your ass until you're 55 and then we'll see.)
 
_new-rena:

the puts and calls you're parsing. that's where they sit

look at the picture here and you'll see...



there's no picture anymore (( !

Thanks !

 
tuma88:

there's no longer a picture (( !

Thanks !

Stolen! ))
1...104105106107108109110111112113114115116117118...2119
New comment