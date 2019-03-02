FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 254
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
at a pound you can sell
I'll post the forecast until March (it's not a good idea)
I'll post the forecast until March (it's not a good idea)
Red looks plausible)
they all look plausible ( key word plausible) the question is what will be decided there =)
Hey, Myth! Thanks for sticking up for me (when the trolls were burying me).
the red one looks plausible)
You should be whipped more often so you don't do shit.)
duckbills sat in a swamp and counted the stars .... ))))))
zy-zy - on other people's shoulder straps.
By the way=) old man, you're a bit of a contradiction yourself, remember the premium.... that you wrote... do you think they'll pay out???