come on .5150 but mo.
Buy, learn what a correction is)
On London, you buy and hold on to a dip.)
(it's more down there than up there. go ahead and play dumb, teacher to the rescue).
I'm telling you seriously and you think what you want. I'm not going to buy it, enough selling on the euro aad, just stating a fact.
Buying from the 5030-50 range in 2-3 hours.
As for "there is more than here", how do you determine this, by the method of the teacher, by poke?)))
Yes, at the moment it looks very likely that the correction will be up. If confirmed, I'll sell then from around 1.5150. ))
all the koloputs...
what I want, what I play.
last buy signal from 50% correction, TP 5139
Better not rush the sales for a couple of days. Yen closed half of the sales at the open, with the rest I will wait for a while, it might take a while there too.
Think about it further =)
That's why you're sitting on the danglers.
will screw you and your bai...
to 4894.
from there 5391 TR.