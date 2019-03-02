FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1383

At noon today I personally plan to buy the eurodollar currency pair )))) The experiment in predicting the timing of future events in the financial markets continues )))

for now the most entry, the other by the situation at 15.00 terminal ..., no?

and level:


 
Nah))) The entrance is a vertical stick, opening time is 11:00, closing time is 12:00 )))
Nah))) The entrance is a vertical stick, opening time is 11:00, closing time is 12:00 )))
 
Catch..., and a little less baize...


This one's the lucky one. Where are the others? ))

I'm not considering Audi for buy - only sell. From the pullback.

Where's the buy?
 
Nah))) Entrance - vertical stick, opening time - 11:00, closing time - 12:00 )))
12:00 +/- according to history is optimal and safe...
 
There's news in 15 minutes that could move the eurik up. The question is, by how much?
 
Up to three o'clock, 4 p.m. reversal )))
 
0659 will run, TR 0602
 
Tomorrow the pound will go up. And where there is a pound, there is a euro.)
 
are you ready to sell the eura today?
This should have been done yesterday from the opening. Friday just prepared the starting table .

and I don't insist...

delta's in denial and wants 0620:



What do you mean by delta? If the red squares are there, so are the green ones.
And I think the green squares are equal to the red ones.
 
I don't care what you think...

that's my point exactly.
I'm only confused by the forum.

Thank you !
