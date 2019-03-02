FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1383
At noon today I personally plan to buy the eurodollar currency pair )))) The experiment in predicting the timing of future events in the financial markets continues )))
for now the most entry, the other by the situation at 15.00 terminal ..., no?
and level:
while the very entrance, the other at 3 p.m. of the terminal..., no?
Catch..., and a little less baize...
I'm not considering Audi for buy - only sell. From the pullback.
Where's the buy?
Nah))) Entrance - vertical stick, opening time - 11:00, closing time - 12:00 )))
are you ready to sell the eura today?
and I don't insist...
delta's in denial and wants 0620:
What do you mean by delta? If the red squares are there, so are the green ones.
And I think the green squares are equal to the red ones.
I don't care what you think...
that's my point exactly.
I'm only confused by the forum.
Thank you !