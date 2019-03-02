FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 690
Funny, get in the buy and what you get is yours.
savages (((.
Yugoslavia
on the pound neat resistance at 1.5490 - first and all at once it's up. (Probably won't break through).
Probably! I haven't analysed the pound, yet.
Long term he's right, the pound is asking for the sky.
Because the heel of the Teacher's left hind leg says so... Quite enlightening. I'll write it down...
Long term he is right, the pound is begging for the sky.
pound is asking for 1.46 to break through.
now you can take 300 pips down! you're a long term planner!
The pound is asking for 1.46 to break through.