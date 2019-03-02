FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 690

Alexey:
Funny, get in the buy and what you get is yours.
on the pound, the resistance at 1.5490 is first and all at once up. (probably won't break through).
 
Ishim:
savages (((.
Yugoslavia
 
Alexey:
Yugoslavia
nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah nah ))))
 
Ishim:
Because that's what the heel of the Teacher's left hind leg says... Quite enlightening. I'll make a note ...
 
Ishim:
Probably! I haven't analysed the pound, yet.

Long term he's right, the pound is asking for the sky.

 
stranger:
now you can take 300 pips down! you're a longshot!
 
Alexey:

Probably! I haven't analysed the pound yet.

Long term he is right, the pound is begging for the sky.

The pound is asking for a breakout at 1.46.
 
Ishim:
4620 pullback to mid-term trade. If the dollar continues to strengthen, it will go to 4620
 
Ishim:
You can suck it, oh Master.... boltetsky))))
 
Ishim:
