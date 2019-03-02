FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1078
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Found one thought, not mine.
"There's no difference from TA. The only difference is that it is based on the movement of money in reports, not on sticks on charts "from scratch"
I said everything on the pound.
Because you don't understand what they mean.
Based on volume?
Here are yesterday's volumes, posted these screenshots yesterday
Now look where the price went.
There is no big connection between the maximum volume and the price.
And how does yesterday's volume relate to the future movement?
Have you looked at the screenshot carefully, do you see where the volume is 1050? )))))) Why did your colossal boys put it at 46? )))))
you are writing for yourselves, i can't understand anything...
daily bulletin for yesterday:
ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
wherever you put it, that's where it is...
no: putocol is a koloput...
but yeah, maybe 45 will catch on, judging by the volume:
What's not to understand? You show yesterday's volume at 1.4598 1050, which was never there, and based on that yesterday's volume and a level where it wasn't there at all, you make assumptions about future price movement. Where the number 45 came from, looking at all this, I don't know at all. Isn't that a lot of weirdness?)))
https://c.mql5.com/3/60/1__25.png
Looked at the bulletin, yes there is that volume at 1.4599. Sorry. So? Low of the April contract at 1.4674, what does that volume mean? And where did the 45 come from? And where did yesterday's buying go, and 53? nah, your logic is a dark forest for me.
So I'm just piping up to 1.4850, but then yeah fall still deep!
I don't know the future, if you are sure go ahead)
I'm looking at 1.4674 to start the week and possibly 1.45-1.4513.
I don't know the future, if you are sure go ahead)
I am looking at 1.4674 to start the week and possibly 1.45-1.4513.
Found one thought, not mine.
"There's no difference from TA. The only difference is that it is based on the movement of money in reports, not on the sticks on the charts "out of the blue".
There must be a Theory of price movement before TA, otherwise it's just a guessing game )))))
Do you have such a Theory? )))
Do you have such a Theory? )))