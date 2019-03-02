FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 417

Alexey:
Feet are an individual thing; if you have them, someone needs them.
I would even say an intimate thing ))))
 
EURAUD, EURNZD are still in favour...
 
EURNZD -1.70
 
Spekul:
take your word for it, it will go down, you won't catch it...

CUCLE ...

TR (4833) 4591

 

break and basta:


 
Lesorub:

Spekul:

Of course he's an authority, only I'll sell it higher,

Well, he's honoring the tradition.

up option is unambiguous somewhere around 119.7 - 120 from there down, from the current 5% chance

 
artikul:
I would even say - an intimate thing )))
feet don't shine - bad luck )))) (when they're not there (impotent if), they say they're in the mind)
 
Ishim:

the upside option is unambiguous, somewhere between 119.7 and 120 from there downwards, from the current 5% chance

Ideally, it would be 123, bylimit at 117.40
 
Spekul:

He doesn't know where to put his money - it's all over the place, or do you have a similar problem? )))))))))

