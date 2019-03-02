FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 417
Feet are an individual thing; if you have them, someone needs them.
EURNZD -1.70
CUCLE ...
break and basta:
take your word for it, it will go down, you won't catch it...
CUPLE ...
TR (4833) 4591
Of course he's an authority, only I'll sell it higher,
Well, he's honoring the tradition.
I would even say - an intimate thing )))
the upside option is unambiguous, somewhere between 119.7 and 120 from there downwards, from the current 5% chance
He doesn't know where to put his money - it's all over the place, or do you have a similar problem? )))))))))