Bicus:
I, unlike you, do not bitch and lecture other traders and their trades.
Are you happy about that? Calm down, then. My actions can only be judged by the person to whom they were intended. I can understand that, but I'm sorry, you can't!
 
_new-rena:
are you happy about it? take it easy then.

I'm always calm, Mr. know-it-all-Forex.

)))

Bicus:

I'm always calm, Mr. know-it-all-Forex.

)))

There you go, good for you. That's very commendable)))
 
stranger:
Where is Sensei and where is the constructiveness? I've tried to talk to him myself more than once about the trade and what? He sends me away)
I make predictions from time to time - I am entitled to. still up scenario (position up) euro.
 
Bicus:
I, unlike you, don't bitch or lecture other traders and their trading.
I'm too lazy to look, but I think you're lying... lying
 

And the audit

 
Ishim:
I make predictions from time to time - I am entitled. still up scenario (position up) euro.
So no one is arguing with you))) Why were you acting out of line last night, mushrooms?))
mmmoguschiy:
I'm too lazy to look, but I think you're fucking... lying

He shows up here once a month. That already tells me a lot.

Yesterday he showed his latest thing. And he probably got pissed because the price followed his strategy. He's feeling a lot of self-satisfaction right now.

And after a while he'll be gone again.

Like this....

 
stranger:

There was a down signal (no scenario - it takes at least 3 days) the eu went 100 pips.

The extra scenario is a very powerful antifraud tool )))))

 
Ishim:
There was a signal down (no scenario - it takes at least 3 days) the eu went 100 pips.

What do you say? 100 pp? i'd be ashamed to even mention that)))) Well, so at least draw)

