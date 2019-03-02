FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1317
I, unlike you, do not bitch and lecture other traders and their trades.
are you happy about it? take it easy then.
I'm always calm, Mr. know-it-all-Forex.
)))
Where is Sensei and where is the constructiveness? I've tried to talk to him myself more than once about the trade and what? He sends me away)
And the audit
I make predictions from time to time - I am entitled. still up scenario (position up) euro.
I'm too lazy to look, but I think you're fucking... lying
He shows up here once a month. That already tells me a lot.
Yesterday he showed his latest thing. And he probably got pissed because the price followed his strategy. He's feeling a lot of self-satisfaction right now.
And after a while he'll be gone again.
Like this....
There was a down signal (no scenario - it takes at least 3 days) the eu went 100 pips.
The extra scenario is a very powerful antifraud tool )))))
What do you say? 100 pp? i'd be ashamed to even mention that)))) Well, so at least draw)