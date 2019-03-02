FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 780
It's a matter of taste, the price range also has an average value - you can change the range expansion when new prices come in (if necessary) and watch the whole zone without knowing how deep the price will go into it, or you can analyse the average of this zone - from a rectangle to a line, the essence has not changed.
The pose is recruited from a price or price range and it is most convenient to mark this zone with a horizontal line.
where did you download the software?
I meant the redemption zones in your pictures are not one line but a series of lines that make up a "rectangular" zone.
Rena ... is that you ???
or another forex conqueror? )
Thank you !
Rena, is that you?
or is that another forex conqueror? )
Thank you !
It's not Rena, it's not the same writing style)
Thank you.)