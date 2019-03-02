FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1298
I'm modest, a hundred yesterday, a hundred today and two in surplus(
But you've got a bigger timeframe, too.
For sale
It's better this way
Sell
0.08 already closed? there, it wasn't even profitable
As for the 0.08, it would have already been in deficit, and the 0.08 gave an opening of 0.1
Did you close the 0.08 already? There, there wasn't even a profit
Although I must agree with you, sir, the idea of selling is not a good one. I will close the sale and open a buy.
Selling
bought! any more?
pound - 1.49 - 1.50 sell levels. (it's hard to trade without targets - I don't know how you do it - actually, it's not a bag to haul...)
