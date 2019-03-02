FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1298

New comment
 
stranger:


I'm modest, a hundred yesterday, a hundred today and two in surplus(

But you have a bigger timeframe too.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
But you've got a bigger timeframe, too.
you got me, I'm hiding now....
 
 

For sale

 
stranger:

It's better this way


 
Speculator_:

Sell

0.08 already closed? there, not even a profit
 
Alexey:
0.08 already closed? there, it wasn't even profitable

As for the 0.08, it would have already been in deficit, and the 0.08 gave an opening of 0.1

 
Alexey:
Did you close the 0.08 already? There, there wasn't even a profit

Although I must agree with you, sir, the idea of selling is not a good one. I will close the sale and open a buy.

 
Speculator_:

Selling

bought! any more?

pound - 1.49 - 1.50 sell levels. (it's hard to trade without targets - I don't know how you do it - actually, it's not a bag to haul...)

 
Speculator_:

Although I must agree with you, sir, the idea of selling is not a good one. I will close the sale and open a buy.

You're running around again, flea-bitten.
1...129112921293129412951296129712981299130013011302130313041305...2119
New comment