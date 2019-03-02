FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 904
I told you that the last time I leaked out of three was in 2012. I leaked out 1,000 in the first one, 100 in the second, and 10 in the third.
For it to work, you need to add a program so that it would not react to noise, i.e. to false crossing, it's the delta between the wands (a parameter for optimisation). and the second - you need to lock on the wands signal, if the required profit is not gained. at first you get negative locks, and then (you will notice) will go positive. try it.
In other words, you should multiply the spread by the delta and get a new delta value.
In simple words, it's a catch up with the price... The price moved, they crossed, but the delta is small, we wait, the price moved in the trend, delta is satisfying, we open a position, but the price has already passed 100-200 pips in the trend (depending on the trading TF), the signal is very lagging, it does not work for forex ...
Second, the lock or no lock, it doesn't matter, if there is a signal - there is an entry, the lock will not add or subtract anything ... For one thing, it won't affect profitability.
With the spread, everything is simple, open an ECN.
Also, I should add a little for myself, the lower the TF, the faster will be the sinking ;)
Probably, on higher TFs the system will give a small percentage in the long term, something like 10-20% per year with reasonable MM...
Suit yourself...
the question is whether the eu is ready to go up now
It will move up and down in an hour.
Yeah, it's better to just put it in a bank with interest and not worry about it)))
Suit yourself...
so this week, it will be a nightmare, the price will wobble like a herring in a barrel, and then the news will kill the surviving traders on friday))))
and I'll wait on the sidelines=) greed doesn't do any good=) (why play guessing games)
If we get a signal, let's go in. No, smoke =)
and I'll wait on the sidelines=) greed doesn't do any good=) (why play guessing games)
If there's a signal, go in, if not, smoke =)
Mif, open a new signal, so that the drawdown is not lit, so you will not gain subscribers ;)
I'm not recruiting =) it's for my own review =) anyone who wants to get in =)
Rena 7-8 positions, that's not a statistic...