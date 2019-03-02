FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 280

Am I the only one who bought nzdusd?
 
Bicus:
You're the only one.)
 
stranger:
The real patsons are selling euray ))))
 
artikul:
Your eura has gone up 35 farts since yesterday, and the chif has only run 135. I'm not a real patsy))))

Did you see Teach being called a kid, what's the world coming to?

 
it (the eu) is running like a rail at 1.1579 and 1.1564((
 

You're not real patsons. You are platypuses! That's what the Master said, so that's how it is.

))))

 
Patsan doesn't call the teacher a patsan.) It was a platypus.)
 
No// all the cool kids here! )
 
Bicus, the Audi is more promising than the Kiwi.
 
Bicus:

You're not real patsons. You are platypuses! That's what the Master said, so that's how it is.

Clowns)
