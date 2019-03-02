FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1453
the thing is, the bulls are gone from the euras (((( don't know what you're waiting for (((( (gone slamming the door)
and I'm working with orders - sell the eu goes down, buy the eu goes up )))))
Well, your short is right! I will look for 1.085 (breakdown), then the breakdown of the low 1.0817 - if all this is broken through, you can safely wait for 1.07 (+ - 10 pips)
I have something like that in mind tomorrow
don't ))) i have a bike from 1,067...
why real? check on the demo! (you wander like in the woods... in this! electrical substation wired wires...).
tomorrow they say bet - the safest thing for the dummy is to go out in the middle of 1.08 - and hang there....
it's overexposed ((( it's screenshots to shine. (close 50% and boo 3 peeps and forget it)
yep, the strategy appears....
like this, please...
I don't have time right now to get ready for the season... it's all up here by itself...
