FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1376
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think it's cool to know the time!
Here's the pound at QD, 1.4828:
Pound has an unclosed buying frame expiring at 1am )))) This is not a signal, of course, but it may make a slide)))
Pound has an unclosed buying frame expiring at 1am )))) Not a signal, of course, but it could make a slide )))
here's an old script lying around...
What's up? I'm confused about the letters.)
Thank you! (chuckles)
here's an old scripty thing lying around...
Pound has an unclosed buying frame expiring at 1am )))) Not a signal, of course, but it could make a slide )))
there's a system called "Lift". Read on.
Thank you!
What about 21.00?))
Is the teacher sick? (I see him running around the field without trousers and every five minutes yelling buy or sell)))))))))))))))))))
Hi there!
Any change in the forecast for the Euros?
Up to 1.09?
Thanks !
Don't believe him )))) Strange doesn't know shit about pulses )))) That's why only I can see the future ))))
thank you !
For myself, I call it an orgasm. Or she came.
Thank you !