21april:
Congrats everyone on selling and buying the pound! )
Stranger didn't sell, for him 100pp on a 4 digit is not a move ;)
 
Lesorub:

I think I'll buy...


Same thing, 2 pendants already caught, another one left on 7410.

Good luck to us!)

 
Ishim:
again he's giving advice (no matter how much he punches you in the forehead, it's all useless, it's a pointless conversation - I'll look for a movie now))))))
Why are your duckbills so stupid?))
 

Selling on EUR/USD to close. As for GBP/USD, let it get closer to zero as there will be no more strong way down.

 
Olegts:
Stranger didn't sell, for him 100pts on a 4 digit isn't a move ;)

Only the sick were selling it)

What's the policy here? Ooh,I caught 50 pips in the sell-!!!!!!!!! And bullshit I got three puts in the buy))))

 
chepikds:

Same thing, 2 pending pending pending pending pending, one pending 7410.

Good luck to us!)



 
Lesorub:
 
Olegts:
Stranger didn't sell, for him 100pp on the 4 digits is not a move ;)
Hear, hear HIM, but HIM doesn't give a shit, he keeps swearing and swearing(
 
chepikds:
RBC said - the euro can be sold up to 11.
 
Spekul:

Similar situation is happening now on gold, it is being bought back actively at 1257-55 for the second week, so on the news we might go to 1312, the first target, we'll see

jumped?

