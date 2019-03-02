FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 596
Folks what happened to AUD/USD that dropped so sharply and is it worth selling?
There will be new waves... The game goes on )
I'll buy some
selling some:
I'll smoke on the sidelines =)
The main thing for the spurs is what time of day it is, whether someone is trading there or not, the main thing is that they are picking something there))))))))))))))))))))))))))
London came and fouled up, fuck it, they sell, the americans came and gave it back, now that things are starting to wrap up even in the states, they woke up))))))))))))
I'll cover one point:
You read (marasmus) Batiushka and think what would they do without him? We'd be lost - just like that (( - thank you, Father!
How can you say that, Master, who am I, without you, we'd go to hell.
Have you washed your trousers?
you've got a whole poem here called War and Peace...
Nah, come on, we're paying attention to Sensei)))
Are you going to draw a pound or are you going to keep drawing apples? ))))