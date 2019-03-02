FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 897
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do you think about the pound? Is it going down or not ))))
Thank you !
That's how we got our Eurochka predictions right )
Thanks !
My guess is the pound will fall in line with gold.
and who's up front?
That's what it means we have the same predictions about the Eurochips.)
Thanks !
In the previous picture, the two waves are nested one inside the other.
Like a senior wave and a junior wave.
Also ...
I'll buy some
My guess is that the pound will go down with the gold.
Or maybe the other way round, rising with gold:
Gold. It's pulling on the pound.
I'll buy some.