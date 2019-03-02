FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 897

New comment
 
Ishim:
What do you think about the pound? Is it going down or not ))))
My guess is the pound will fall along with gold.
 
Ishim:
That's what it means we have the same predictions about the Eurochips.)

Thank you !
 
tuma88:
That's how we got our Eurochka predictions right )

Thanks !
It's nice to meet an understanding person!(amongst the troll crowd)
 
Speculator_:
My guess is the pound will fall in line with gold.
and who's going forward?
 
Ishim:
and who's up front?
Gold. It's pulling the pound.
 
tuma88:
That's what it means we have the same predictions about the Eurochips.)

Thanks !
That's the moment to bet against expectations.
 
tuma88:

In the previous picture, the two waves are nested one inside the other.

Like a senior wave and a junior wave.

Also ...

I'll buy some

 
Speculator_:
My guess is that the pound will go down with the gold.

Or maybe the other way round, rising with gold:


 
Speculator_:
Gold. It's pulling on the pound.
The main cartels in England don't think they're going bust )))) - pure speculation, the pound itself is great! (now a short correction and ....)
 
Speculator_:

I'll buy some.

A little of what?
1...890891892893894895896897898899900901902903904...2119
New comment