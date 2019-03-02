FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 394
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'd shut up about flailing.
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
By the way, the kiwi might be ripe today and it's not on your list
and a beer drinker=)
massively ambitious ))))
Are you in a steady downward trend there?)))
circus)))) you're in the pound selling, you're in the buying boo ))))
No, not in boo and the eura will now take out your sales and the trend will continue...
A few pages ago a picture in all its glory (but just my thought)...
I could be selling and buying and the euras.... what does all this have to do with your break-even screens? (have fun - just don't get caught in a trap, Yeti - did the tourists steal the computer? )