I threw...
Here's that pound.
You're just as likely to get dumped as you are to get dumped))))
95% of the patsaks in that regiment...
KUCKL.
EURCAD has gone into reverse.
all according to the plan!
The ears have three entrances: right at the formation, from 50% and 161.8% retracement
the pair is sold (by whom, it doesn't matter), now KUKL provides liquidity...
Now let's take on the old Myth)))
Here are the changes in the number of contracts on strikes since the start of the contract, from the 9th
So what are we going up on that pound?
There is some money to be thrown, and then we go to it.)
Here, if it is thrown, you can see it:
I have to count the traded ones and there will be almost nothing left. I wrote above that on the pound the volumes at the moment can be equated to zero.
Only those 100 pips wouldn't hurt.
This fuckin' mountain of contracts on the pound is zero?
)))
You have to look them up there. I think there are still columns in the report there. At the very beginning - the total figure.
I have for the pound, the program can not even give a chart yet. Tonight, maybe the volume will be somewhere in the pound, and I will go through the report to my numbers and try to formulate the mathematics.
For example, on the eurik, the last level went to eat. 1230 and it's fucked, ala ulu. I'm gonna start making a rocket to the sky.
And it's fun to watch our mighty boys turn the market around
Huh, Professor?)))
Of course, all according to plan.
Just those 100 points would be nice.