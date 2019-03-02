FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1271
just looking forward to the audi. what's coming up - who has a prediction?
what's there to see in the middle of the range?
GBPAUD gift...
and the pound in 20 pts before the news...
Selling some...
the purchase of a swollen one:
I'm really looking forward to the audit. what's coming up - who has a forecast?
Ishim, you won't get anything good out of lots ... Even if you put a buy in place of a closed sell and the price goes where it needs to go, you have to get to the averaged price first...
I'll put a stop to the sale
That's it... get ready to fly, it's a total scam.................................................................. I'm freaking out.
Where?
on all couples, no exceptions.
