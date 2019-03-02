FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 971

Ishim:

And who's got you *****?(not the pound by any chance?, since your stats show you've got BU on the pound, waiting for more signals while the stats are a solid 0!)

Good for you! (maybe you should take up pipsing seriously?)

Look at this! A local puppet is jamming up our small talk ((((

Generally ***** lose, don't lose sight of such an expression, coolly thought out.
Ishim:
One learns from mistakes - already had enough ((((, a little rethinking (revisited 2012 forecasts - and how well they worked). Action= Counteraction! But the timing! These functions can be distributed in such a way that no one would guess! For example the action is 20% and the counteraction 80% - at the finish line 0 as we know - balance. And in fact it is not TA that does not work, it is simply in the counteraction zone! (and the TF is only one working out of all of them! - that's what years of statistics mean! - Long live! STATISTICS!!!)

You are in Russia, right? Then you can easily understand that 20% is not a statistic but VAT )))))

About the TF - not quite clear? My opinion on the matter is that minutki is the least average price.

 
_new-rena:
Generally ***** lose, you shouldn't lose sight of such an expression, coolly thought out. You're in Russia, aren't you? Then it's easy to understand that 20% is not a statistic but VAT )))))
I hardly understood it - through my own losses. (I'll leave the euras - I'll close the danglers and leave..., I can tell you the bottom if you're interested? it's not far away)
stranger:

Of course they don't... you can't trace...

+ on purchases totalling almost $600

So yeah, it doesn't make sense...

Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.

In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** someone else instead of wiggling their brains around.

I've been dabbling in the MA stuff here )))), the moderators even refused to show the monitoring))))
 
_new-rena:
Generally ***** lose, don't lose sight of such an expression, coolly thought out.

You are in Russia, aren't you? Then you will easily understand that 20% is not a statistic but VAT )))))

About the TF - not quite clear? My opinion on the matter is that minutki is the least average price.

The TF for TA is 1pc + TA is done in the counter area! (in the counter area the same TA will show the opposite)
 
_new-rena:
I've been dabbling in the MA-shots )))), the modders even refused to show the monitoring))))
Yes, the working inductor is 1 mah. (nothing else is needed)
Ishim:
I hardly understood - through my own losses. (from the eur - I will close the duds and go ..., I can tell you the bottom if you're interested? it is not far away)
no need to show the bottom))) i have seen analysts' forecasts, below 0.9, but it is very near.
Ishim:
yes the working induced is 1 MA piece. (nothing else is needed).
The 5 mark will not hold. the rest of the noise is under the press. however, the MAs are an averager and the result will still be mediocre at best. personally, i couldn't handle them)
 
_new-rena:
no need to show the bottom)))) I have seen analysts' forecasts, below 0.9, but it is very much a long time away.
the master is the boss )))) (everyone has his own cockroaches)
Ishim:
master of the house )))) (everyone's got their own thing going on)
You can't take a joke.)
 
_new-rena:
You can't take a joke.)
Yes, that's right - everyone should develop their own TA.
