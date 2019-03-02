FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 971
And who's got you *****?(not the pound by any chance?, since your stats show you've got BU on the pound, waiting for more signals while the stats are a solid 0!)
Good for you! (maybe you should take up pipsing seriously?)
Look at this! A local puppet is jamming up our small talk ((((
One learns from mistakes - already had enough ((((, a little rethinking (revisited 2012 forecasts - and how well they worked). Action= Counteraction! But the timing! These functions can be distributed in such a way that no one would guess! For example the action is 20% and the counteraction 80% - at the finish line 0 as we know - balance. And in fact it is not TA that does not work, it is simply in the counteraction zone! (and the TF is only one working out of all of them! - that's what years of statistics mean! - Long live! STATISTICS!!!)
You are in Russia, right? Then you can easily understand that 20% is not a statistic but VAT )))))
About the TF - not quite clear? My opinion on the matter is that minutki is the least average price.
Of course they don't... you can't trace...
+ on purchases totalling almost $600
So yeah, it doesn't make sense...
Take on the opening will be moved to 4840.
In general, I have no desire to be here anymore, as everyone's job here is to ****** someone else instead of wiggling their brains around.
I've been dabbling in the MA-shots )))), the modders even refused to show the monitoring))))
I hardly understood - through my own losses. (from the eur - I will close the duds and go ..., I can tell you the bottom if you're interested? it is not far away)
yes the working induced is 1 MA piece. (nothing else is needed).
no need to show the bottom)))) I have seen analysts' forecasts, below 0.9, but it is very much a long time away.
master of the house )))) (everyone's got their own thing going on)
You can't take a joke.)