FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1208
That's the bad guy.
Took a truckload of machine gunners, went to take out the profits. (no kidding, I did... taught ....(fool) people - and no one can see where the eu is at the bottom((((((( )
Teacher, why are you so rude?
We all see it, but we have no time to tell you, we have to load the profits...
Aren't you the brother of Ilya the woodcutter?))) He also likes to pick all the fly agarics in the forest for five versts around.
Who's the flycatcher?
who's the fly fisherman?
Where the hell have you been all day?)))
I just got home and there's a slander...
Did you go for flies?))) Draw the eu and the pound.
there are sticks...
and are already drawn in both directions
but you can take an Audi for a ride
the old Idler hasn't touched the warrants since the summer. I told you on the second day of the fall on the sticks. on the pound the referendum was bypassed, so I didn't hide it.