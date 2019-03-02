FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1378

stranger:
Possible approach to 0650-60.

Got it. Thank you.
I've got 1.0620.
 

That's why 21:00 )))) They were pulsating, the demons )))

 
The prophecy has come true )))) The pound is about to collapse ))))
 
Ishim:
and what's next for hunger? (Fuck them Muscovites, there's everything in the provinces - and it's all natural!)
No way.
The provinces are hooked on supermarkets. The tax office has its teeth in a small market. They want to close it.
Before, in the 1990s almost everybody had a cow, now there are 1-2 cows per street.
I'm talking about the countryside. (I won't say anything about the region, or you'll laugh.)

Thank you!
 
artikul:
The prophecy has come true )))) The pound is going to crash ))))
Yeah, but what about "no sales on the pound"?)))
 
Ishim:
do you think he understands that? (I'm not sure he's capable of it.)
Teacher, are you a clown?)
 
stranger:
Come on, what about "no sales on the pound"?)))
Is it sales? ))) Tears alone )))) Also, at midnight it will go backwards ))))
 
artikul:
Isn't that selling? ))) Tears alone )))) Also, at midnight it will go backwards ))))

Look where the pound goes from midnight to morning)) Nowhere.

So what's up with Sensei?)))

 
stranger:
Teacher, are you a clown?)
Don't text me, duckbill ))))))
 
Ishim:
don't text me jerk, duckbill ))))))
Why are you so rude...?
