Possible approach to 0650-60.
Got it. Thank you.
I've got 1.0620.
That's why 21:00 )))) They were pulsating, the demons )))
and what's next for hunger? (Fuck them Muscovites, there's everything in the provinces - and it's all natural!)
The provinces are hooked on supermarkets. The tax office has its teeth in a small market. They want to close it.
Before, in the 1990s almost everybody had a cow, now there are 1-2 cows per street.
I'm talking about the countryside. (I won't say anything about the region, or you'll laugh.)
Thank you!
The prophecy has come true )))) The pound is going to crash ))))
do you think he understands that? (I'm not sure he's capable of it.)
Come on, what about "no sales on the pound"?)))
Isn't that selling? ))) Tears alone )))) Also, at midnight it will go backwards ))))
Look where the pound goes from midnight to morning)) Nowhere.
So what's up with Sensei?)))
Teacher, are you a clown?)
don't text me jerk, duckbill ))))))