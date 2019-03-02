FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1042

New comment
[Deleted]  

the franc seems to have repaid its investment in both maintaining the eu and letting it go.

usdchf. well my targets are completely taken... ( needed 1.016-0.9970) now i think the swedish bank will temporarily exit the game. this will push the quid to a correction...

 
Spekul:
baxoena, sold as well as kiwi bought)))), harrier closed and packed)))

it's packed in 20 figs....


[Deleted]  
Myth63:

the franc seems to have repaid its investment in both maintaining the eu and letting it go.

usdchf. well my targets are completely taken... ( needed 1.016-0.9970) now i think the swedish bank will temporarily exit the game. this will push the quid to a correction...

I also thought the same at first. later i changed my mind - the bank will not be able to profit if the quote will fall on the furnace. and what a bank, oh-ho-ho! it cannot do that. the option is a gradual rise from parity.
 
Why are you so quiet? Didn't you expect such a correction? :-D
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
Why are you so quiet? Didn't you expect such a correction? :-D
quotes are running great today. trading...
 
_new-rena:
the quotes are running great today. they're trading...
their bots are trading - they're cleaning up after them
 

Flat... a week or two, trading in a horizontal channel...

Ilya has the most realistic vision, in places, I agree 100%...

Myth, open a new monitoring! I think I'll sign up this time.

 

Ilya, what do you think about EURGBP?

ZS, I don't trade this pair, there are better places...

 
mmmoguschiy:
Why are you so quiet? Didn't you expect such a correction? :-D
Look, who squeezes too hard, may see Kolyan
 
chepikds:
Look, who squeezes too hard, may see Kolyan
kolobok is not well cooked on top - it's spread :-D

Kolya Kolobok
1...103510361037103810391040104110421043104410451046104710481049...2119
New comment