FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1042
the franc seems to have repaid its investment in both maintaining the eu and letting it go.
usdchf. well my targets are completely taken... ( needed 1.016-0.9970) now i think the swedish bank will temporarily exit the game. this will push the quid to a correction...
baxoena, sold as well as kiwi bought)))), harrier closed and packed)))
it's packed in 20 figs....
Why are you so quiet? Didn't you expect such a correction? :-D
the quotes are running great today. they're trading...
Flat... a week or two, trading in a horizontal channel...
Ilya has the most realistic vision, in places, I agree 100%...
Myth, open a new monitoring! I think I'll sign up this time.
Ilya, what do you think about EURGBP?
ZS, I don't trade this pair, there are better places...
Look, who squeezes too hard, may see Kolyan
Kolya Kolobok