FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 987
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Get a grip on your greed! )
The price cannot go where both parties are not present. seller and buyer, the imbalance that some people are making fun of without even understanding the meaning of the word).
If someone is there, they will go, if not, they won't.
they are always there =)
the question is why they put them there =)... the cartoon is valid until Friday =)
these levels count for a long time after the price appears there ...
they're always present =)
the question is why they put them there =)... this picture is valid until friday =)
these levels count for a long time after the price appears there...
Yes it can be calculated to the end of this year-early next year, but what I have noticed is that the price is driven "where it needs to go" towards the end of the contract.
.... tried it, it didn't work for me. but on the quarterly, it's fine and you don't need to draw anything extra and 3 months only collection =)...
oi levels?
.... I tried it, it didn't work, but on the block, you don't have to draw anything and it takes 3 months only to collect =)...
For a block it's about 10 minutes)
where the price should be
For a block it's about 10 minutes)