FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 987

21april:
Get a grip on your greed! )
ehhhhh, okay... )
stranger:

The price cannot go where both parties are not present. seller and buyer, the imbalance that some people are making fun of without even understanding the meaning of the word).

If someone is there, they will go, if not, they won't.

they are always there =)

the question is why they put them there =)... the cartoon is valid until Friday =)

these levels count for a long time after the price appears there ...

 
It is possible to count to the end of this year - at the beginning of the next year, but what I noticed, the price is driven "where it should" at the end of the contract.
.... tried it, it didn't work for me. but for the quarterly, you don't need to draw anything extra and 3 months only collection =)...
levels oi?
where the price should be
 
For a block it's about 10 minutes)

that's what I'm asking - where should the price be - how do we count or is it an OI with maximum volume? )
it's not that simple =)
