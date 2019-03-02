FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
three)...
Is he a miracle worker too? )))
this is how it's drawn today.
In the window date, put or call, strike, level - strike-premium if put, strike + premium if call, length shows volume, the longer the length, the greater the volume.
if we add Strike, OI, Volumes above the level, you can see the dynamics of changes by days.
but then there will be too many digits, especially if the levels are close to each other
advise me how to display it all better?
or show me an example for one strike
.
this is how it's drawn today.
In the window date, put or call, strike, level - strike-premium if put, strike + premium if call, length shows volume, the longer the length, the greater the volume.
if we add Strike, OI, Volumes above the level, you can see the dynamics of changes by days.
but then there will be too many digits, especially if the levels are close to each other
advise me how to display it all better?
or show me an example for one strike
.
I have it all displayed, there is in the properties button "show object descriptions", so it is usually turned off, but if you are interested in a specific level, then turned it on and looked at him.
I have it all displayed, there's a button in the properties called "show object descriptions", so it's usually off, but if you're interested in a particular level, you can turn it on and see it.
What do the numbers above the line mean?
if it says strike, level, oi, volumetric, or better strike, level, oi, volumetric?
And how do you want it to be calculated, by r.p.m. or by c.p.m.?
you could do both, but then the price wouldn't be visible :-)).
it's based on daily reports, if you use 10-minute reports, there will be even more dashes
you need to use EA or indie programs abfragen, and not more than once every 10 minutes
because the program needs to connect to the server, get a response, process the data, and if the Internet failed, it takes 3-5 minutes
I will try to optimize the software, but I am not sure
I have it all displayed, there's a button in the properties called "show object descriptions", so it's usually off, but if you're interested in a particular level, you can turn it on and see it.
What do the yellow stripes mean?
what do the numbers above the line mean?
if it says strike, oi, volumetric or is it better to calculate strike, level, oi, volumetric?
And what is the best way to calculate whether it's on the OI or on the RI?
it is now taken from the daily reports, if you take 10-minute reports, there will be even more dashes
a script will not work, you need to use EA or indie programs abfragen, and no more than once every 10 minutes
because the program needs to connect to the server, get a response, process the data, and if the Internet is screwed, it takes 3-5 minutes
There's volume, OM + - the last change, you don't need to display the strike, the level is at strike + - premium.
It is better to calculate both volume and OI, on holidays and at the beginning of the contract the volume is usually small.
There's volume, OI +- last change, you don't need to display the strike, the level is at the strike +- premium.
It's better to calculate both volume and OI, for holidays and at the beginning of a contract the volume is usually small.
Hello to all in the new year!
I see you've got a lot of new developments going on.
Strange, do you have any data on these volumes since 1.4628 on gbpusd
There's volume, OI +- last change, you don't need to display the strike, the level is at the strike +- premium.
It is better to calculate both volume and OI, on holidays and at the beginning of the contract the volume is usually small.
Have you noticed when they update the daily chart?
I'd have to run it for a month to see.
if you do not do 100500 checks a month, you need to do it. but for a "fish" it's too easy, just draw some dashes and go ahead, it's more likea "Plug&Pray" :-))