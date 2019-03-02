FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 68
Those brats are like that, I think 15150 would have been given, and they already have 50 easily)))
I take it you and Myth are in the pound shopping?
Well, I, for example, do not know, I think, that to 5550-57 it needs, it owes me, so I buy without fanaticism, if I am wrong, I will close losses or near zero)
And my grail, with absolutely no CME analysis and no quote analysis at all so far (no money trading at all):
I'll give him some information, he'll sing differently, I hope...
))))
You tell your radicals what to do, or they'll be the last to scatter.
And this one in white trousers with Father Christmas, where did he come from, the button?)
Can someone take Oanda apart for "parts"? ?
Here are the open positions
http://fxtrade.oanda.co.uk/lang/ru/analysis/forex-order-book
Here are the statistics on how they are catching moose
http://forexmagnates.com/exclusive-q1-2014-us-forex-profitability-report-fewer-traders-more-profits/
If you change the suckers to profits, it's a pretty normal "grail", to which the current futures developments might be useful.
I am.
so i'm selling your bai?))
The usual internet bashing ))))
A new caste?)))
Myth63: Mine too =) but it's easier for me =) I'm going long term =) 2 orders at 5330 and 5190 will be 4 more with a stop at 1.40 or lower. 2% drawdown from a profit of 71 + when a 50% loss on the profit zone, lets think =) now just from the levels Buy =)
I don't see any long term bays yet, but you can make 4 figs).