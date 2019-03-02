FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 68

stranger:

Those brats are like that, I think 15150 would have been given, and they already have 50 easily)))

I take it you and Myth are in the pound shopping?
 
Spekul:
I take it you and Myth are in the pound shopping?
I am.
stranger:
Well, I, for example, do not know, I think, that to 5550-57 it needs, it owes me, so I buy without fanaticism, if I am wrong, I will close losses or near zero)

And my grail, with absolutely no CME analysis and no quote analysis at all so far (no money trading at all):


I'll give him some information, he'll sing differently, I hope...

))))

6540 and 6902 are debt levels
 
Spekul:
You tell your radicals what to do, or they'll be the last to scatter.
Are you an internationalist individualist or an anarchist anti-terrorist? )))
 
stranger:
And this one in white trousers with Father Christmas, where did he come from, the button?)
A regular internet bogeyman ))))
Can someone take Oanda apart for "parts"? ?

Here are the open positions

http://fxtrade.oanda.co.uk/lang/ru/analysis/forex-order-book

Here are the statistics on how they are catching moose

http://forexmagnates.com/exclusive-q1-2014-us-forex-profitability-report-fewer-traders-more-profits/

If you change the suckers to profits, it's a pretty normal "grail", to which the current futures developments might be useful.


stranger:
I am.
So I'm the one selling your bai?))
71+Spekul:
so i'm selling your bai?))
and mine =) but it's easier for me =) i took the long term =) only 2 orders at 5330 and 5190 will be 4 more orders with a stop at or below 1.40. so far only a 2% drawdown from a profit of 71 + when a 50% loss on the profit zone will think =) now just buy from levels =)
 
artikul:
The usual internet bashing ))))

A new caste?)))

Myth63:
Myth63: Mine too =) but it's easier for me =) I'm going long term =) 2 orders at 5330 and 5190 will be 4 more with a stop at 1.40 or lower. 2% drawdown from a profit of 71 + when a 50% loss on the profit zone, lets think =) now just from the levels Buy =)

I don't see any long term bays yet, but you can make 4 figs).

