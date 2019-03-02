FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1091

stranger:
Yurchenko, this is a conversation about nothing.
Well, so is this morning!
 
yurchenko:
stranger:
I don't know how many currencies there are, I can follow one, two at the most.
and so does my teacher. he's hedging the eu. right, why? i want to do the same, but he doesn't tell the whole story, he's hiding.
stranger:
they have their own system... also very promising... ( he should have moved the stop above 4930 in the morning) =)))))))))))
 
Many were raring to buy gold on Friday and yesterday, bless their memories
 
stranger:
Can't answer that question.
 
_new-rena:
and so does the teacher. he hedges the eu. well, right, why? so do i, only he doesn't tell the whole story, he's hiding.
he is masturbating, not hedging, he knows as much about hedge as i do about the stars)
 
yurchenko:
I don't need the details, is it TA?
 
Myth63:
they have their own system... also very promising... ( he should have moved the stop above 4930 in the morning) =)))))))))))
No stop was 30pp.
stranger:
He's mooching, not hedging, he knows as much about hedge as I do about stars)
Yes, that's right. sometimes his balance looks up, but otherwise it's 5-30 or 17-30.
