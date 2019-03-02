FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 414

New comment
 
stranger:

Teacher,

Thank you!

Don't wear them out
 
Ishim:
I don't need stops, and whoever doesn't put them in will put them in and catch them )))))))))) (and then become a demoscreenjacker)
Stops are just a tool to limit losses )))) As any other tool it is a neutral thing))) It is neither bad nor good, but simply necessary for the proper place and the situation)))) If someone does not need a tool, then why use it? )))
 
artikul:
Stops are just a tool to limit losses )))) Like any other tool, it is a neutral thing))) Stops are not bad or good, but just right for the occasion and the situation)))) If someone does not need a tool, why use it? )))
If you call the trend-following function an ingenious TS - then stops are needed. Who does not need stops - I wrote about them in a previous post.
 
Ishim:
If you call the trend-following function a genius TS, then you need stops. Who doesn't need stops - I wrote about them in a previous post.
If you do not know about any particular TS, you may just trade at home without using any stops))) The screens on the forum are unnecessary pictures that serve purely a communicative function in the process of merry-making)))
 
artikul:
You may not inform anyone about the developed TS at all, but just trade at home, without using stops )))) And screenshots on the forum are unnecessary pictures, they have purely communicative function in the process of merry communication)))
Well, yes )))))
 
Finally dealt with my swaps, they returned it and said it was indeed a technical error.
 
stranger:
Finally dealt with my swaps, they returned them and said it was indeed a technical error.
what means of coercion were used? rgd-5?
 

Hi all. Been enjoying the music all morning.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-v6Jw9rsWCE

Машани - Мой Путин (Россия-Украина)
Машани - Мой Путин (Россия-Украина)
  • 2015.01.28
  • www.youtube.com
© Машани 2015 www.mashany.ru www.mashany.com www.vk.com/clubmashany
 
Ilya, have you got the redhead?
 
Lesorub:
What means of coercion did you use?
They themselves realised that something was wrong)))
1...407408409410411412413414415416417418419420421...2119
New comment