FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 549

New comment
 
Speculator_:
The old one in the second picture is not a real mushroom. You have to physically lift it with a crane.
You have to smoke it first. Ask Sensei about mushrooms and weed, he can't tell you anything about trade)))))))
 
Ishim:
I didn't get to Elliot (((( (haven't sailed in his waves)
Elliot has nothing to do with it. The main thing is that the technique is profitable. And not once every six months, but for every day.
 
stranger:
You have to smoke first. Ask Sensei about mushrooms and weed, he can't tell you anything about dealing)))))))
I know about weed myself. But mushrooms are forbidden (the secret of Dyatlov Pass), and if the boys had had grass instead of mushrooms, there would have been no mystery.
 
stranger:
You have to smoke first. Ask Sensei about mushrooms and weed, he can't tell you anything about the trade)))))))
on the trade yourself.... (I can only give you a hint)))))
 
Speculator_:

Next I make a prediction


There is a corrective wave zigzag on the chart, hence, there will be a downward impulse. But on the contrary, let's buy! This is how I look at the market. Of course, I do not draw letters and numbers, it's just for an illustrative example.

On the Eurobucks, predict
 
Alexey:
On the Eurobucks, predict
 
Ishim:
on the trade yourself.... (I can only take a hint)))))
A true analyst has the answers to everything.
 
Speculator_:
Do you think there will be a third tooth
 
Speculator_:
A true analyst has the answers to everything.
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-16 all ready long ago.
 
Alexey:
Do you think there will be a third tooth
The Eurozone is keeping the exchange rate low. That is their policy.
1...542543544545546547548549550551552553554555556...2119
New comment