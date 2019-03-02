FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 54

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Which is the right one?
I wrote it down there - Myth's looks like the right one to come to in the end
 
_new-rena:

What about CME? You've sorted it out, haven't you? I just can't get to the bottom of it - it's too complicated - futures, options, america and europe ))))

... No one has a single correct picture on the subject above by the way...

Myth has something close to the truth.

Such a correct one?)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page33

"5526-5118, that's better)"

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 33 - Категория: общее обсуждение
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

Mif has something close to the truth.

So go to him, I can't help you, unless you're just poking fun at him :-)))
[Deleted]  
pako:
I can't help you, I can't help you, unless you're just poking fun :-)))
i don't need any help. i just asked the bottom line, where is it?
[Deleted]  
stranger:

So right?)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page33

"5526-5118, that's better)"

that's better, and in general 5535, unambiguously. only after that number come puts and calls, which can create dolls as well.
[Deleted]  
pako:

I've only got one forecast on the forecourt figured out

It's true, the price is at the moment of epiphyration, everyone was in the red, or most of them)... But you can't catch it there or you won't make much profit or you'll get trapped by loses on the way ...
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:
I don't need any more help. I just asked, where do you have it?

I don't have one.

Do you?

[Deleted]  
pako:

I don't have one.

Do you?

I'm not in a hurry. Strange, too, has made a lot of papers from people who don't even understand what they have written. they just have articles, and they are happy with what they have been paid for. but they have not tried it in practice - that's a fact.
[Deleted]  
Everything has been stolen before us (c)
 
_new-rena:
I'm not in a hurry. Strange also threw in a lot of docs from people who didn't even understand what they had written.
I threw you a description of the tools, where they came from, how they are traded, cooked and eaten, the basics).
1...474849505152535455565758596061...2119
New comment