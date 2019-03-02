FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 11
Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! So you're a great acrobat. I had a couple of weeks and then with increased rmskom half of the depot-acrobatic numbers call it. But I'm in the real world, and you?
Thanks!
I'm in a demo for now. I won't be back on the market before the New Year's holidays are over.
I want to pick up a couple of crosses to test...
I see. The demo will take it all. You'll put 100,000 on the demo and be wearing rose-tinted glasses.
I don't bet less than 200 pips. 100 is about right.
)))
Seen-you asked about the Canadian......... blue sky he has a lot of after resistance.........in my countryside view kiwi is in a better position,also at levels but more clear. Flat on the order of 200pp.
ok.
The whole point of any automation implies a complete absence of parameters. if there is any parameter, it needs to be calculated. until you do that, it's a casino. When there is not a single parameter heuristically selected or matched to the best result, then there will be money.
Averaging is a dead issue. MAs are just that.... The figure should be the most accurate. For example, the Kiwi forecast: 0.76376592
OK.
The whole point of any automation involves the absolute absence of parameters. if there is any parameter, it must be calculated. until you do this, it's a casino. When there is not a single parameter heuristically selected or fitted to the best result, then there will be dough.
I read it twice slowly and didn't get it......... I intuitively feel that you're talking about financial market automation...........
Is there such an accurate forecast? It seems to me that those who move the Kiwi do not know so accurately.
Here is a spell over the cent. If it goes by the instruments, then the deposit will double, if it does not hurry up to resistance, then it will have to close a couple of orders at a loss.......... well, and if they come up with a candle in the reverse - they will drive it into the sand up to the skull.