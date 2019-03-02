FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 11

gnawingmarket:

Congratulations from the bottom of my heart! So you're a great acrobat. I had a couple of weeks and then with increased rmskom half of the depot-acrobatic numbers call it. But I'm in the real world, and you?

Thanks!

I'm in a demo for now. I won't be back on the market before the New Year's holidays are over.

I want to pick up a couple of crosses to test...

 
I see. The demo will take care of everything. You should come up with new ideas at least on cent. If you put 100000 on the demo, you'll be wearing rose-coloured glasses.
I don't put down less than a kopeck. 100 would do it.
 
)))

Seen-you asked about the Canadian......... blue sky he has a lot of after resistance.........in my countryside view kiwi is in a better position,also at levels but more clear. Flat on the order of 200pp.

ok.

The whole point of any automation implies a complete absence of parameters. if there is any parameter, it needs to be calculated. until you do that, it's a casino. When there is not a single parameter heuristically selected or matched to the best result, then there will be money.

Averaging is a dead issue. MAs are just that.... The figure should be the most accurate. For example, the Kiwi forecast: 0.76376592

 
Is there such an accurate forecast? I don't think those who move the Kiwi know that accurately.
When you start to look into how a quote is made (by the way, there is a lot of this information on the Internet), you cannot believe the formulas and their complexity. first, you find where a quote comes from and then you read their regulations and other things about liquidity.
 

Here is a spell over the cent. If it goes by the instruments, then the deposit will double, if it does not hurry up to resistance, then it will have to close a couple of orders at a loss.......... well, and if they come up with a candle in the reverse - they will drive it into the sand up to the skull.

