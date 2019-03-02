FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 944
I see on your charts that the distances between the lines are almost equal (that's what I mean...for myself I found a certain pattern a long time ago that the market has just one figure and by time by price ).I tried to write an owl and it works... so distances are almost equal or what or you don't pay attention to it *?
pound-pullers:
Hi there !
Our bitch didn't go up.
Any explanation?
Thank you !
In fact, tomorrow is also a new day, so the market will be a real attraction, I think a lot of people will sell or go into a drawdown, better to smoke on the sidelines, as Myth wrote
As soon as they start looking for someone to blame, Strange or someone else to explain what's going on, why the coconut does not grow.
antI wonder what that magic number is?
the golden ratio, what's not to understand))))
not clear...
"the figure is only one in terms of price and time" - can you demonstrate on the same pound?
not clear...
are you still holding the pound selling where the TP stands?
diaries, smaller above:
hehe, do you really want to take all the profits from Strange already?))
it seems a long time ago they warned of a decline...
the sticks are a price reversal artificially to reach a take from them at 161.8%
January 22 showed a selloff, March 03 approached the profit zone: